'If I were home minister...' : Pawan Kalyan picks on ally TDP

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and said if he was the state home minister, 'things would be different', remarks seen as direct criticism of Vangalapudi Anitha, who is holding the department currently.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers' Conclave, in Chandigarh on October 17, 2024. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a public meeting at Gollaprolu in the Pithapuram constituency, Kalyan also asked Anitha to meet the public's expectations.

Referring to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's model for law and order, Kalyan said, "These criminals should be dealt in the same fashion as Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. Until then they will not listen. You are pushing us into that kind of situation."

The Janasena chief is holding the Panchayat Raj, Forest, and Environment departments in the Telugu Desam Party's Chandrababu-led alliance government in the state.

"I am telling Home Minister Anitha, you are the home minister, please take on the responsibilities of the home ministry. If I take up the Home portfolio, things will be different; remember that," Kalyan remarked, which is also seen as a hint that he has the authority to assume that role if necessary.

His comments came in response to recent law and order issues, particularly following the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl by a relative in Tirupati district.

Anitha belongs to the TDP, part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the TDP, and the Janasena in Andhra Pradesh.

Criticising the police, the actor-politician claimed that law enforcement has neglected its duty to uphold law and order, asserting that criminals have no caste or religion.

"How many times should we tell police officials? Why should caste obstruct an arrest? Why are you bringing up caste when a three-year-old girl is raped and murdered? What are you saying? You studied IPS; did the Indian Penal Code instruct you to support criminals?" he questioned the police.

Targeting Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leaders, Kalyan accused them of 'defending' rape threats on social media as 'freedom of speech'.

Directly addressing the DGP, senior police officials, and district collectors, the Deputy CM emphasised that law and order is essential for development and urged them not to overlook this responsibility.

Advising police not to shield anyone based on caste or connections, Kalyan affirmed that he does not endorse such biases.

He also cautioned NDA alliance leaders from TDP, BJP, and Janasena to avoid playing 'individual games'.

While acknowledging that one or two leaders might cause issues, he assured that 'no one could disrupt the NDA alliance among BJP, TDP, and Janasena'.

Responding to Pawan Kalyan's comments, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana said the Deputy CM said something based on what happened there (in Pithapuram) and the Home Minister would also take action against it.

"Whether it is CM or Deputy CM, they can comment if some department does not function properly and automatically they are alerted. There may be some legal hurdles for police to undertake certain acts. There may be delays due to that," he said.