Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena ties up with Chandrababu Naidu

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena ties up with Chandrababu Naidu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2023 16:21 IST
Jana Sena Party and TDP will go together in the next elections as Andhra Pradesh cannot afford the rule of YSRCP, party chief Pawan Kalyan said here on Thursday.

IMAGE: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan speaks with media. Photograph: ANI

He made this announcement outside the Rajamahendravaram central prison after meeting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is detained for his alleged role in a multi-crore skill development corporation scam.

Kalyan, who is the chief of Janasena, which happens to be the NDA partner in the southern state, said he had been dillydallying all this while as to whether Janasena and TDP would contest the forthcoming polls together but clarified his stand in the wake of Naidu's arrest.

 

"Andhra Pradesh can't afford YSRCP. I have made the decision today. Janasena and TDP will go together in the next elections," Kalyan told reporters, accompanied by Naidu's son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh and Hindupur MLA and Naidu's brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Condemning the former CM's arrest, Kalyan said he would not just leave by condemning the arrest and declared his stand.

He termed his meeting with Naidu in jail, whom he met along with Lokesh and Balakrishna as a crucial development for Andhra Pradesh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
