Rediff.com  » News » Stopped at Andhra border, Pawan Kalyan lies down on road

Stopped at Andhra border, Pawan Kalyan lies down on road

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 10, 2023 13:46 IST
The Andhra Pradesh Police has taken Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan and its senior leader Nadendla Manohar into preventive custody in the NTR district, a police official on Sunday.

IMAGE: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan staged a protest after his convoy of vehicles was blocked by the Andhra Pradesh police, in NTR. Photograph: ANI Photo

They are being shifted to Vijayawada, he said, adding that no case has been lodged against them.

Kalyan had condemned TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in a pre-dawn operation at Nandyala on Saturday and attempted to head towards Vijayawada to support the former chief minister.

 

The police, however, managed to ensure that Kalyan's special flight to Vijayawada did not take off from Hyderabad, forcing the Janasena party chief to take the road route. His convoy was blocked in the NTR district twice on Saturday, forcing Kalyan to alight from his vehicle and walk towards Mangalagiri in Vijayawada.

IMAGE: Police tries to convince Pawan Kalyan to end his protest. Photograph: ANI Photo

On being blocked from heading towards Vijayawada, Kalyan laid and on the road at Anumanchipalli, compelling the police to take him into preventive custody.

"We have taken Kalyan and Manohar into preventive custody. We are taking them to Vijayawada," Nandigama Sub-Divisional Police Officer Janardhan Naidu told PTI.

He said the duo would not be produced in front of a judge as it is only preventive custody.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
