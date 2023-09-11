News
'Pawan Kalyan has taken the plunge'

By SUBHASH K JHA
September 11, 2023 08:07 IST
'After Chandrababu Naidu's arrest on Saturday, Pawan Sir's protest is not a random happening.'

IMAGE: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan stages a protest after his convoy of vehicles was blocked by the Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday, September 9, 2023, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo
 

Now that former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested, Telugu movie star Pawan Kalyan may give up his acting career to immerse in a career in politics.

For long now, Pawan Kalyan has been seen to be sailing in two boats, as an actor and an emergent politician. But with Naidu's controversial arrest Pawan Kalyan has apparently taken a decision to go the whole hog in his political career.

"Pawan Kalyan has taken the plunge," an actor in Hyderabad who knows Pawan well reveals.

"After Chandrababu Naidu's arrest on Saturday, Pawan Sir's protest is not a random happening. His Jana Sena Party will now galvanise into active political action with the next elections being their target," the actor adds.

"From what I know he will now wrap up his pending film assignments and plunge completely into a political career."

SUBHASH K JHA
 
