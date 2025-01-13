First Shahi Snan At Maha Kumbh Mela

Glimpses from the first day of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, January 13, 2025.

IMAGE: A lady and man leave the water after taking the dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A sadhu prays as devotees take a dip. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A devotee prays as he takes a dip at the Sangam. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: People offer prayers after taking a dip. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Devotees rest after the dip. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A devotee carries a child after taking the dip. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Devotees cross pontoon bridges spanning the Ganga as they arrive to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A huge rush on the banks of the Sangam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Devotees gather to take the dip, here and below. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Policemen patrol the banks of the Sangam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A tent city constructed for pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

