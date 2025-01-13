HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » First Shahi Snan At Maha Kumbh Mela

First Shahi Snan At Maha Kumbh Mela

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 13:15 IST

x

Glimpses from the first day of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, January 13, 2025.

 

IMAGE: A lady and man leave the water after taking the dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A sadhu prays as devotees take a dip. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A devotee prays as he takes a dip at the Sangam. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People offer prayers after taking a dip. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Devotees rest after the dip. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A devotee carries a child after taking the dip. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Devotees cross pontoon bridges spanning the Ganga as they arrive to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A huge rush on the banks of the Sangam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Devotees gather to take the dip, here and below. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Policemen patrol the banks of the Sangam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A tent city constructed for pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh: World's largest religious gathering begins
Maha Kumbh: World's largest religious gathering begins
Water is cold but...: Foreigners take dip at Maha Kumbh
Water is cold but...: Foreigners take dip at Maha Kumbh
UP Eyes Rs 25,000 Cr Revenue From Maha Kumbh
UP Eyes Rs 25,000 Cr Revenue From Maha Kumbh
Heading To The Kumbh? Here's How To Plan
Heading To The Kumbh? Here's How To Plan
Govt hopes to put Kumbh Mela on global tourism map
Govt hopes to put Kumbh Mela on global tourism map

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Actor Ajith's Historic Podium Finish

webstory image 2

Sankranti Gur Til Makhana Laddus: 15-Minute Recipe

webstory image 3

5 Interesting Pongal Rituals

VIDEOS

The first 'royal bath' of Mahakumbh begins3:06

The first 'royal bath' of Mahakumbh begins

Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh2:55

Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh

Die-hard Rajinikanth fan celebrates Pongal in temple dedicated to the superstar9:13

Die-hard Rajinikanth fan celebrates Pongal in temple...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD