Steve Jobs's wife falls ill at Maha Kumbh Mela, but will take holy dip

The late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs's wife Laurene Powell Jobs has developed allergies on her second day at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs reaches Niranjani Akhara at Maha Kumbh, in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, she will participate in the ritual of taking a dip in the Ganga.

Speaking to ANI, spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri said, "She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip (at the Sangam). She is resting in my 'shivir'. She has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it - they all want to join."

Mrs Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on Sunday to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Named 'Kamala ' by Giri, Mrs Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on Monday. She is staying at the Kumbh tent city at the Niranjini Akhara camp till January 15, before returning to the US to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

With the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Monday, devotees from across India and around the world flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the first Amrit Snan (sacred dip) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The atmosphere around the Triveni Sangam was filled with devotion as foreign pilgrims joined in the spiritual energy of the Mela.