Heading To The Kumbh? Here's How To Plan

Photograph: Ritesh Shukla/Reuters

Planning to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj? Here's your guide to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the world's biggest and most intriguing spiritual festivals, is taking place in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael T Balonek/Wikimedia Commons

This awe-inspiring event draws lakhs of devotees, sadhus, and pilgrims from all over India and the world, who gather at the renowned Triveni Ghat -- the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. It's a sight to behold, that you would like to capture on your phone for posterity and, of course, share on your social media feeds.

Photograph: Pawel Kopczynski /Reuters

Devotees believe that the sacred ritual of taking a dip in these holy waters washes away all sins, purifies the soul, liberates one from the cycle of rebirth, and leads to moksha or spiritual freedom.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Kumbh Mela's origins are deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, particularly the Samudra Manthan (the churning of the ocean of milk) which is depicted in text like the Puranas. The oceans were churned by the Devas and Asuras in search of Amrit, the nectar of immortality. A holy vessel containing the nectar, known as the Kumbh or pot, emerged during the churning.

Lord Vishnu assumed the identity of Mohini in order to protect the nectar from the Asuras. During the chase, a few drops of nectar fell in four sacred places: Haridwar, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Nashik, and Ujjain, all of which became the sites of the Kumbh Mela.

Photograph: ANI Photo

When Held

The Kumbh Mela is held four times in twelve years at these four different river-bank pilgrimage sites:

Haridwar, Uttarakhand, by the Ganga

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, by the Shipra river

Nashik, Maharashtra, by the Godavari river

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at Triveni Sangam where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj will commence with the Paush Poornima Snan on January 13 and culminate with the Shahi Snan during Maha Shivratri on February 26.

The Shahi Snan is the most sacred ritual of the Kumbh Mela, when members of various akharas, seers and their disciples take a ceremonial dip in the holy waters followed by devotees seeking purification and spiritual salvation.

Photograph: Ritesh Shukla/Reuters

Important Dates

Following are the key bathing dates for the Shahi Snans:

January 14: Makar Sankranti. The first Shahi Snan, it is considered a highly auspicious day for taking a dip in the holy rivers.

January 29: Mauni Amavasya. One of the most important bathing days. It is believed that on this day, sages and seers observe silence and meditate, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

February 3: Basant Panchami. This day is associated with the worship of Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom.

Other important bathing dates:

January 13: Paush Purnima. Full Moon day, marking the beginning of the Kumbh Mela.

February 12: Maghi Purnima

February 26: Maha Shivaratri. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this day is the final day of the holy bath.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ninara/Wikimedia Commons

Things to do

Besides the religious significance, the Kumbh Mela is also an important cultural event, with fairs, yoga and meditation sessions, various spiritual and cultural programmes, exhibitions and folk art. Following are some activities you shouldn't miss:

1. Visit the Akharas: The akharas are one of the most important part of the Kumbh Mela, featuring grand processions (like the Naga sadhus), rituals, and the famous Shahi Snan where members of the akharas take a ceremonial dip in the holy rivers. This attracts millions of devotees who come to watch or participate in this sacred event.

Akhara camps are where sadhus and spiritual seekers meet to meditate, discuss philosophy, and share wisdom. Pilgrims can visit these camps to learn about the ascetic lifestyle.

2. Witness the Ganga Aarti on the ghats.

3. Take a boat ride tour at the Triveni Sangam.

4. Participate in the Shahi Snan on auspicious dates.

5. Attend discourses and satsangs by renowned gurus and spiritual leaders

6. Attend yoga or meditation sessions.

7. Enjoy classical dance and music performances and other cultural programmes.

8. Explore the local markets, shop for handicrafts and savour regional cuisine.

9. Take one of the Maha Kumbh Walking Tours organised by UP Tourism. Click here for details https://upstdc.co.in/Web/kumbh2025

Photograph: Kind courtesy Balasub/Wikimedia Commons

Other Places to Visit

Temples: The Akshayvat temple, Sankatmochan Hanuman temple, Mankameshwar temple, Shankar Viman Mandapam, Bharadwaj Ashram

Swaraj Bhawan, formerly Anand Bhawan

Allahabad Fort

Public Library

Allahabad Museum

All Saints Cathedral

Khusro Bagh

For more details, visit https://kumbh.gov.in/en/placestosee

Photograph: ANI Photo

How to Get There

Prayagraj is easily accessible by air, train and road.

By air: Regular flights operate from New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Alternatively, one can take a flight to Varanasi, 132 km away, or Lucknow, 200 km away.

By train: Prayagraj is well connected to major cities by regular trains as well special Maha Kumbh trains.

By road: Buses, both state-run and private, and cabs are easily available from Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vitthal Jondhane/Wikimedia Commons

Distances

Delhi to Prayagraj is about 680 km

Lucknow to Prayagraj is 200 km

Varanasi to Prayagraj is 132 km

For more details, visit https://kumbh.gov.in/en/howtoreach

Where to Stay

Options range from luxury tents to budget hotels, homestays, and temporary camp grounds.

Tented Camps: Both luxurious and budget-friendly tents are set up near the mela grounds. Some tents provide modern amenities like attached bathrooms and dining facilities. You can click here (external link) for details of the UPSTDC Tent City located near Triveni Ghat.

Hotels and Guesthouses: Mid-range and luxury hotels are available in Prayagraj city, offering comfortable stays with all essential amenities.

Ashrams and Dharamshalas: Ideal for budget travellers, ashrams and dharamshalas provide simple, clean accommodations at affordable rates.

Homestays: Local homestays offer a comfortable stay, allowing guests to experience local life.

For more details, visit https://kumbh.gov.in/en/Wheretostaylist

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lokankara/Wikimedia Commons

Things to Keep in Mind

The Kumbh Mela draws huge crowds, so be ready for busy areas, long lines, and possible travel delays.

Stay Hydrated. Even though it's very cold in January and February, temperatures can rise during the day. Carry water and snacks, especially if you have children or elderly people with you.

There are medical facilities and first-aid camps around the Mela grounds, but it's a good idea to bring basic medicines like painkillers and allergy tablets.

Carry warm clothes. It can be very cold in the mornings and evenings, so pack accordingly.

Since you'll be walking a lot, wear comfortable shoes.

Always respect local customs, culture, and religious practices.

Photography: In some areas, photography may be restricted, especially during religious rituals. Always ask for permission before taking pictures.

For more details, visit

https://kumbh.gov.in/

https://prayagraj.nic.in/tourism/

https://upstdc.co.in/Web/kumbh2025