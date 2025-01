Kalpwasis are devout Hindus who spend the month of Magh -- the 11th month on the Hindu calendar -- at the Sangam in Prayagraj, listening to sermons, singing bhajans and observing rituals of their faith.

Glimpses of how the Kalpwasis go about their day during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

IMAGE: Kalpwasis offer prayers in Prayagraj. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Tents set up for the Kalpwasis.

IMAGE: Kalpwasis gather to offer prayers to the Tulsi plant in Prayagraj, here and below.

IMAGE: Kalpwasis wait in their tent before prayers.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com