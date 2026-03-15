Patna Police Nab Narcotics Supplier, Seize ₹7.5 Crore Worth of Drugs

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Patna Police arrested a key narcotics supplier and seized drugs valued at ₹7.5 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal drug trade in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Patna Police arrested a major drug supplier in the Khagaul area.

Police seized approximately ₹7.5 crore worth of heroin and brown sugar.

The suspect, Kallu Paswan, was apprehended after attempting to flee during the raid.

Authorities are investigating the suspect's assets and potential involvement of family members in the drug trade.

The police are actively pursuing other suspects connected to the narcotics operation in Patna.

Patna Police on Saturday arrested a major narcotics supplier operating in the city and seized drugs worth around Rs 7.5 crore, an officer said on Sunday.

The police arrested the drug supplier during a raid conducted in Patna's Khagaul police station area.

Talking to reporters here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said, "Police recovered a plastic bag containing five packets of narcotic substances weighing 4.846 kg, including 2.026 kg of heroin and 2.82 kg of brown sugar."

The recovered heroin is of very high quality, and the total market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 7.5 crore, he added.

Details of the Drug Bust Operation

"Acting on inputs received while probing backward linkages in NDPS cases, police gathered information that drugs were being supplied across Patna from the Khagaul region. Further intelligence pointed to a suspect, Kallu Paswan, in Mustafapur village under Khagaul police station limits," Sharma said.

A police team conducted a raid, during which the suspect tried to flee but was apprehended, he added.

Police also seized a digital weighing scale, Rs 2,400 cash and a mobile phone from the house.

Investigation and Further Actions

Sharma said that prima facie, it appears that the suspect has acquired huge property through the illegal trade of narcotics over a prolonged period of time.

"Several bank accounts and land documents linked to the accused have also been recovered and are being examined. Other members of his family are suspected to be involved, and action will be taken against them as well," he added.

He also said that police are trying to nab other suspects in the case.