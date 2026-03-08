Three Arrested in Patna Drug Bust: Police Seize Thousands of Tablets and Injections

Bihar police have arrested three individuals in Patna and seized a large quantity of 'dry drugs', including thousands of narcotic tablets and injections, as part of an ongoing effort to combat drug trafficking in the city.

The Bihar police on Sunday said they have arrested three persons and seized a large quantity of 'dry drugs', including narcotic tablets and injectable substances, in the state capital.

The arrests were made during an anti-drug operation in the Agamkuan police station area of Patna district on Saturday.

Details of the Seized Drugs

The seized items include 10,800 tablets of Alprazolam, 60 Lecgesic injections, 52 silent injections, 59 Talgesic injections, 10 Rainkout injections, 130 Zepine injections, 90 unlabelled ampoule injections, 10,600 Avil injections and 330 Fenargan injections.

Investigation and Further Action

According to a statement issued by Patna police, a special team was constituted on the instructions of the Patna SSP to curb the supply of 'dry drugs' in the city.

Preliminary investigation by the team revealed that the accused were allegedly procuring the contraband from outside Patna and supplying it in different police station areas of the city, a police officer said.

A motorcycle was also recovered from the accused.