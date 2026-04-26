New Science And Innovation Centre Opens In Bengaluru

Bengaluru's science engagement ecosystem gets a boost with the inauguration of ParSEC Whitefield, a 30,000 sq ft experiential science and innovation centre designed to inspire learners of all ages.

Key Points Param Foundation launches ParSEC Whitefield, a new science and innovation centre in Bengaluru.

The centre aims to engage over one lakh visitors annually through interactive exhibits and workshops.

ParSEC Whitefield features galleries exploring AI, emerging technologies, and ancient Indian scientific knowledge.

The facility was inaugurated by K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of ISRO, and Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys.

ParSEC Whitefield builds on the success of ParSEC Jayanagar, expanding science engagement in the community.

Param Foundation on Sunday announced the inauguration of 'ParSEC Whitefield', a 30,000 sq ft experiential science and innovation centre in Bengaluru.

The inauguration marks a significant addition to the city's growing ecosystem of science engagement and future-focused learning spaces, it said.

Conceived as a "living lab" for discovery, the centre is designed to engage over one lakh visitors annually, including students, educators, professionals and families, through interactive exhibits, innovation workshops and public programmes, a release said.

Inauguration By Prominent Figures

The facility was inaugurated by K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Param Foundation, and Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, in the presence of educators, scientists, industry leaders and members of the public.

This milestone builds on the success of ParSEC Jayanagar, which has welcomed over 75,000 visitors, trained more than 55 teachers in experiential learning, conducted over 52 workshops across disciplines, and hosted more than five hackathons, Param Foundation said.

Scaling Up Community Impact

With the opening of the Whitefield facility, Param Foundation-guided by its Advisory Board-plans to significantly scale up its impact across the community, it said.

Developed as a dedicated space for science, discovery and innovation, ParSEC Whitefield aims to transform how the city experiences science beyond conventional educational boundaries.

The centre reflects a vision of making scientific exploration accessible and engaging for learners of all ages.

Interactive Exhibits And Themes

Spread across the expansive facility, ParSEC Whitefield features interactive galleries, innovation makerspaces, live demonstration zones and collaborative environments designed to spark curiosity.

Visitors can explore themes ranging from artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to light and optics, electricity and magnetism, geometry, design thinking, and ancient Indian scientific knowledge systems, it added.