IISc Partners with Groww Foundation to Boost Semiconductor Skills

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Groww Foundation have joined forces to launch a semiconductor skill development programme, aiming to cultivate future talent and boost female participation in the rapidly growing micro and nano-technology sectors.

Key Points IISc and Groww Foundation launch a semiconductor skill development programme targeting next-generation talent.

The initiative aims to increase participation of women and young students in micro and nano-technology fields.

The programme includes initiatives like Akanksha to introduce school students to micro- and nano-technology.

Research Experience Program (REP) provides women students with hands-on research opportunities in nano science and semiconductor technology.

Groww Foundation will support 160 girl and women students over three years to encourage their participation in the semiconductor ecosystem.

The Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science, in collaboration with Groww Foundation, has launched a semiconductor skill development programme to train next-generation talent, officials said.

The new initiative Groww Foundation  CeNSE (Centre for Nano Science and Engineering) Semiconductor Skill Development Programme, aims to encourage greater participation of women and young students in advanced fields such as micro and nano-technology, they said.

It will also strengthen the emerging semiconductor ecosystem through targeted skill development and research exposure, Groww Foundation said in a statement.

According to the statement, the initiative comprises three complementary programs that address different stages of the academic and research journey led by Dr Dhavala Suri, Assistant Professor, CeNSE.

Programme Components

Akanksha is designed to introduce meritorious school students to the world of micro- and nano-technology, the Foundation said.

"Through immersive exposure at CeNSE laboratories and interactions with researchers, the programme seeks to inspire young girls to pursue careers in science and engineering and opens a window into cutting-edge research and innovation at the nanoscale," it said.

The Research Experience Program (REP) provides women students with an opportunity to gain hands-on exposure to advanced research in nano science and semiconductor technology.

Under the Research Internship Programme, the initiative also includes a research internship track for students trained under the skill development programmes supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, it said.

Statements from IISc and Groww Foundation

Commenting on the development, Prof. Ambarish Ghosh, Chair, CeNSE, IISc stated, "At CeNSE, we believe that building India's semiconductor future requires nurturing diverse talent. Through this collaboration with Groww Foundation, we hope to create meaningful opportunities for young girls, women researchers, and emerging talent."

Kalpana Swaminathan, spokesperson of Groww Foundation, said, "Through this collaboration with CeNSE IISc under what we call the Groww Scholar Program, we hope to unlock opportunities for young girls, women and tribal communities in a manner that organically builds pathways for their growth and advancement in deep science and advanced technology."

Groww Foundation, through this programme, said it will support 160 girl and women students over the span of three years to encourage their greater participation in India's semiconductor ecosystem.