Vroom: Where Kids Can Learn About Cars...

Vroom is more than a car exhibit; it is an educational pit stop that promises to ignite a lifelong interest in engineering, mechanics and design.

Nestled on the fourth floor of The Museum of Solutions (MuSo) in Mumbai, Vroom is not just an exhibit; it is a hands-on automotive experience.

Unveiled on October 16, Vroom is a groundbreaking, immersive automotive experience at MuSo.

Spanning 6,000 square feet, it is India's first auto exhibit designed specifically for children, transforming the entire floor into a 'Living Garage' where curiosity meets creation and real-world engineering.

As Tanvi Jindal Shete, CEO and founder of MuSo, said at the launch, "Vroom is a space dedicated to nurturing the dreamers, the doers and car enthusiasts of all ages, offering them a chance to explore, experiment and truly understand the magic behind the machines they love."

An interesting fact here is that Vroom will be the only floor in the entire museum where adults are permitted -- a nod to the universal, ageless passion for automobiles.

A tour under and inside a Mercedes!

IMAGE: Engines tell their story at Vroom. All photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Stepping into Vroom is a journey through automotive history and engineering brilliance.

Your tour begins with an insightful look at the history of the wheel, chronicling its evolution into the sleek, sophisticated cars of the future, all presented via detailed die-cast and wooden models.

Immediately after you look at small 1:32 scale models of cars, you will see its full-sized replica.

Suddenly, before you expect it, you come face-to-face with the very first practical passenger automobile built by Benz -- a three-wheeled two-seater wonder.

The beginning -- the Benz Motorwagen replica from 1885-1886

This is the perfect starting point to appreciate the journey of vehicular technology.

The display behind explains everything about Bertha Benz, business partner, investor and wife of automobile inventor Carl Benz; she has a special contribution towards taking this vehicle public.

The deconstructed marvel

The exhibit hits high gear with a real Mercedes-Benz C220 dramatically separated from its body.

Its engine and skeleton are suspended, giving every visitor a 360-degree, tactile view of the inner workings of a modern machine. This is a functional car, not a mere dummy!

The hands-on workshop experience

The true innovation of Vroom lies in its immersive, practical workshop area, a place where theoretical learning gives way to actual tinkering.

Since there's no age barrier here, children and adults work side-by-side in professional-grade set-ups: Seen above is the mechanical bay where visitors get the incredible opportunity to crawl underneath a brand-new Mercedes Benz E-Class!

The clean, shining chassis, drivetrain and engine bay are fully exposed, challenging visitors to identify the parts and understand the complexity of modern automotive design.

How cars move

Next is the electrical bay.

Learn about the sophisticated wiring, sensors and controllers that power today's vehicles, with dedicated sections to explore the differences between ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV (electric vehicle) mechanics.

A simulator bay

Enter a futuristic virtual world while riding the simulator bike using a VR headset.

Next to this is also the normal driving simulator with three screens in front of the wheel

Put your new knowledge to the test!

Visitors can get behind the wheel of cars and bikes on advanced driving simulators.

The final reward for all your hard work?

You can earn your own 'license'!

IMAGE: A dream place for all scale model car aficionados too...

Vroom, which was conceptualised by MuSo and executed in partnership with Vikram Mehta, CEO of Planet Auto, is an educational pit stop that promises to ignite a lifelong interest in engineering, mechanics and design.

After your intensive, exhilarating session on the fourth floor, you can refuel on the first floor at the Subko-run canteen, the perfect place for great coffee and food to wrap up a hard day's work in the lab.

Vroom is now open to the public. A three-hour entry -- there is a five hour package as well -- is priced at Rs 999.