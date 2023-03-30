Did You See FutureFantastic?

Glimpses from the FutureFantastic technology and art festival in Bengaluru that explored the intersections of art, technology and climate change.

It was the first AI and new media arts festival in India, conceptualised by BeFantastic in partnership with FutureEverything UK.

It showcased a mix of AI-enabled artworks and performances to amplify the response to climate change.

IMAGE: A visitor interacts with the artwork How To Make An Ocean by Polish artist Kasia Molga at FutureFantastic. All photographs: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

IMAGE: A child peeks at The Lost Passage by American artist Amay Kataria.

IMAGE: Visitors look at the artwork How To Make An Ocean by Polish artist Kasia Molga.

IMAGE: A visitor interacts with the artwork.

IMAGE: A visitor takes a photograph of the artwork Where Do I Come From? Where Do I Go? by artists Malavika PC and Papia Chakraborty and German artist Asli Dinc.

IMAGE: Artists from ClimateProv perform on stage.

IMAGE: A visitor interacts with the artwork A Synthetic Song Beyond the Sea by Korean artist Unhappy Circuit.

IMAGE: Pritha Kundu demonstrates her artwork Only A Game.

IMAGE: A visitor interacts with the artwork Give Me A Sign by British artist Diane Edwards and Upasana Nattoji Roy, here and below.

IMAGE: People visit the stall of The Irregular Times, an art and design newspaper published bi-annually.

IMAGE: Visitors enter the Bangalore International Centre to glimpse FutureFantastic.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com