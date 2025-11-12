HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast

Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 12, 2025 17:07 IST

x

The issue of the blast near Red Fort was raised in a meeting of a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Wednesday, but the Chairperson of the panel refused to discuss the matter, a source said.

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

According to a member who was present in the meeting, the issue of the blast near Red Fort, in which 12 persons were killed, was raised by an MP of the Trinamool Congress. The TMC MP also raised concerns over the alleged intelligence failure.

The source said the chairperson Radha Mohan Das Agrawal refused to take up the discussion, and also did not allow any suo motu statements on the issue.

 

A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is being held on Wednesday and has 'Disaster Management' on the agenda.

The panel is scheduled to hear the views of the ministry of home affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Directorate General (Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards) on the subject.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal in the national capital, claiming the lives of 12 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Oppn seeks speedy probe into Red Fort blast, raises security concerns
Oppn seeks speedy probe into Red Fort blast, raises security concerns
Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act
Red Fort blast: Cops register FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act
Under lens over blast, Al-Falah University breaks silence
Under lens over blast, Al-Falah University breaks silence
Delhi blast handed over to NIA which probes terror cases
Delhi blast handed over to NIA which probes terror cases
Delhi blast suspects did multiple recces of Red Fort area; target was R-Day
Delhi blast suspects did multiple recces of Red Fort area; target was R-Day

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Pota Masala: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

VIDEOS

PM Modi inaugurates Kalachakra Abhishek along with Bhutan King Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu2:51

PM Modi inaugurates Kalachakra Abhishek along with Bhutan...

Yamaha unveils next-gen AI Motorcycle at Japan Mobility Show2:38

Yamaha unveils next-gen AI Motorcycle at Japan Mobility Show

Actor Dharmendra discharged from breach candy hospital following medical treatment, returns home0:42

Actor Dharmendra discharged from breach candy hospital...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO