Delhi blast suspects did multiple recces of Red Fort area; target was R-Day

Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the white-collar terror module busted recently, had conducted multiple reconnaissances of the Red Fort area in January this year, police analysing his mobile dump data said.

IMAGE: Delhi Police Personnel and Rapid Action Force at the blast site near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in New Delhi on November 12, 2025. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

They said they suspect the recces were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on January 26, which might have failed due to intense patrolling in the area at the time.

A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ongoing analysis of dump data retrieved from Dr Muzammil's mobile phone showed his repeated presence in and around the Red Fort area in the first week of January.

"These visits were part of a detailed reconnaissance ahead of a planned attack on January 26," the officer said.

He said Dr Muzammil, along with his associate Dr Umar Nabi, visited the Red Fort multiple times to study the security arrangements and crowd density patterns. Their movements were corroborated through tower location data and CCTV footage collected from nearby areas.

Investigators said they are now analysing Dr Muzammil's communications and digital footprint to know about funding for the module's activities and the source from where they procured the explosives. They are also verifying if other suspects conducted similar recces or provided logistical support to the arrested suspects.

Police have also collected several mobile dump data, especially of Dr Umar's movement near the Red Fort, to know if he was in touch with anyone just before the blast.

On Monday evening, a high-intensity blast from a slow-moving car ripped through the Red Fort metro station area, killing 12 people and leaving many injured.

The case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency for further probe.