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Madhya Pradesh Official Suspended For Issuing False Death Certificates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 26, 2026 13:33 IST

A panchayat secretary in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended after wrongly issuing death certificates to living people, causing disruption to their pensions and welfare benefits.

Key Points

  • A panchayat secretary in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has been suspended for allegedly issuing false death certificates.
  • The affected individuals, Ramabai Raikwar, Girja Vishwakarma, and Kallu Ahirwar, reported the error after facing issues with pensions and welfare benefits.
  • Locals allege the secretary may have acted under pressure due to political rivalries during the election.
  • Officials suggest the error may have occurred due to the secretary's lack of computer skills.
  • An inquiry is underway to investigate the matter further.

A panchayat secretary in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has been suspended after he allegedly issued death certificates in the names of three living persons, officials said on Sunday.

While locals alleged the secretary might have acted under pressure, officials suggested the error may have occurred due to his lack of computer skills.

 

Impact Of False Death Certificates

The action against the secretary followed a complaint filed on April 17 by Ramabai Raikwar, Girja Vishwakarma and Kallu Ahirwar, who alleged they had been declared dead in official records and their death certificates were wrongly made.

District panchayat Chief Executive Officer Namah Shivay Arjaria suspended Chandrapura gram panchayat secretary Amar Singh with immediate effect on Saturday, the officials said.

Loss Of Benefits And Welfare Schemes

In their complaint, Raikwar and Vishwakarma stated that their widow pension had been stopped after they were declared dead. Ahirwar claimed he was unable to avail benefits under Dalit welfare schemes as he had been declared dead.

Allegations Of Political Pressure

Locals claimed the three persons had worked against the Chandrapura sarpanch during the election and that the latter possibly prevailed upon the secretary to take revenge.

Investigation Underway

Arjaria, however, said he can't comment on the complaint as the inquiry was underway.

He said the secretary was not computer-friendly, and hence, the goof-up might have occurred.

Prima facie, it was found that the act constituted serious misconduct under the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Service (Conduct) Rules, 1996, the CEO said.

During the suspension period, Singh will be attached to the Janpad Panchayat Gaurihar office and will receive subsistence allowance, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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