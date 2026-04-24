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Home  » News » Pakistani National Held In UP For Using Forged Documents

Pakistani National Held In UP For Using Forged Documents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 24, 2026 14:47 IST

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A Pakistani national has been arrested in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly residing illegally and using forged documents to obtain Indian identification.

Key Points

  • A Pakistani national has been arrested in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly living illegally.
  • The accused, Wasid Irshad, is accused of using forged identity documents, including an Aadhaar card, driving licence, and passport.
  • Irshad's mother was granted a long-term visa, but he remained in India even after her death.
  • Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Police have arrested a Pakistani national allegedly living illegally here and booked him for using forged identity documents, officials said on Friday.

Details of the Arrest and Accusations

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Pratap Ajeya said the accused was detained on Thursday near Numaish Pul under Kotwali Nagar police station limits during a checking drive based on suspicion and specific input.

 

Police identified the accused as Wasid Irshad, a resident of New Karachi in Pakistan.

They said his mother, Bilqis Fatima, was granted a long-term visa but died in 2012.

Irshad had also applied for a long-term visa, which is still under consideration.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Police said after verifying documents, they learned the Aadhaar card, driving licence and passport were issued under the fake identity of Syed Wasid Ali, a resident of Sushila Vihar in Bulandshahr.

A case has been registered, and the accused has been taken into custody and sent to jail.

Police said an investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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