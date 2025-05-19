HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP man arrested for spying, travelled to Pak several times

Source: PTI
May 19, 2025 10:26 IST

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur for allegedly working as an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.

IMAGE: Shahzad travelled to Pakistan several times over the years and was allegedly smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items across the border. Photograph: ANI on X

Shahzad was apprehended on Sunday by the STF Moradabad unit following inputs about his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities for the ISI.

The STF said Shahzad was also allegedly passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers.

 

Shahzad travelled to Pakistan several times over the years and was allegedly smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items across the border, the agency alleged.

He has been arrested under sections, including espionage-related provisions, the STF said in a statement.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
