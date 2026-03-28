Terror incidents decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after operation

Following the launch of 'Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq,' Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has experienced a significant 65% decline in terror incidents, marking a major shift in regional security.

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Key Points Terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, have decreased by 65% after the launch of 'Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq'.

The operation, targeting militant elements based in Afghanistan, began between February 26 and 27.

Before the operation, 240 terror incidents were recorded; since then, the number has dropped to 80.

Pakistani officials report that 707 TTP-affiliated terrorists have been killed and over 938 injured during the operation.

Terror incidents in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have declined by 65 per cent following the launch of "Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq," according to official documents.

The operation was initiated overnight between February 26 and 27 this year against militant elements based in Afghanistan.

Official data shows that before the operation, a total of 240 terror incidents were recorded in the province. However, since the launch of the operation, the number has dropped significantly, with 80 incidents reported so far.

The documents further revealed that the highest number of attacks this year was recorded in the ninth week, when 48 incidents took place.

After the operation, the number of incidents fell sharply to 12 in the twelfth week.

In comparison, 42 incidents were reported in the tenth week and 29 in the eleventh week.

Overall, a total of 323 terror-related incidents have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far this year, the official data added.

Operation Details and Impact

According to the information minister, Atta Tarar, 707 TTP-affiliated terrorists have been killed, and more than 938 have been injured in the operation started at night between February 26 and 27.

He said that 255 posts had been destroyed and 44 posts had been captured in the operation inside Afghanistan.

He said that 237 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns had been destroyed, adding that 81 terrorists and terrorist support infrastructure locations across Afghanistan were effectively targeted by air power.