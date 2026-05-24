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Pakistan Security Forces Eliminate 27 TTP Terrorists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 20:57 IST

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Pakistani security forces neutralised 27 terrorists from the banned TTP in multiple operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces killed 27 TTP terrorists in North Waziristan and Bannu.
  • The operations targeted terrorist locations in the Datta Khel area.
  • Two prominent TTP commanders were among those killed in the Bannu district operation.
  • Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorists.
  • Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks since the ceasefire with TTP ended in November 2022.

Pakistani security forces killed 27 terrorists belonging to the banned TTP in multiple operations over the weekend in the country's northwest, officials said on Sunday.

The security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in the North Waziristan and Bannu districts of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

 

Security Operations in North Waziristan

Several terrorist locations were targeted during the operations in the Datta Khel area of the North Waziristan district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

"Following intense and fierce exchanges of fire, eleven khawarij belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij were effectively neutralised," the statement added.

"Fitna-al-Khawarij" is a term the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of gunned-down terrorists, ISPR said, adding that these assailants were actively involved in numerous disruptive activities in the area.

Earlier this week, the military media wing said security forces had killed 22 terrorists in the district.

Counter-Terrorism Efforts in Bannu District

In another joint operation on Sunday, police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) eliminated 16 other terrorists belonging to TTP in the Bannu district.

Among those killed were two prominent TTP commanders, officials said.

Two police officers were also killed in the operation in which several terrorist hideouts were destroyed, they added.

Increased Terrorist Activity in Pakistan

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after its ceasefire with the outlawed TTP ended in November 2022, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies' personnel, and security forces.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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