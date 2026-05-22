Pakistan Security Forces Eliminate 23 Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces neutralised 23 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dealing a significant blow to militant networks operating in the region and intensifying counter-terrorism efforts.

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Key Points Pakistani security forces killed 23 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during recent operations.

The operations targeted multiple areas, including Datta Khel, Spinwam, and Bannu.

A wanted militant, Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib, was among those killed, disrupting terrorist networks.

Weapons, ammunition, and IEDs were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Pakistan has intensified counter-terrorism operations under the 'Azm-e-Istehkam' campaign.

Pakistani security forces killed 23 terrorists during a series of operations conducted on Wednesday and Thursday in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Friday.

Counter-Terrorism Operations Intensify

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said troops carried out intelligence-based operations at multiple areas, including Datta Khel, Spinwam and Bannu, and engaged terrorists in intense exchanges of fire.

As many as 23 terrorists were killed in these operations, it said.

Key Militant Leader Eliminated

According to the ISPR, a wanted militant, identified as Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib, was also killed during the operations, dealing a major blow to terrorist networks operating in the region.

Saqib was wanted for his alleged involvement in several terror activities, including the killing of security personnel and civilians.

Seized Weapons and Explosives

The military said weapons, ammunition, explosives and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Security forces also unearthed and destroyed a network of underground tunnels and bunkers allegedly used by the terrorists.

Sanitisation operations were continuing in the affected areas to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

Pakistan's 'Azm-e-Istehkam' Campaign

Pakistan has intensified counter-terrorism operations under its 'Azm-e-Istehkam' campaign.