IED Blast Kills Seven Police in Northwest Pakistan; TTP Claims Responsibility

A devastating IED attack in northwest Pakistan has killed seven police officers, with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claiming responsibility, raising concerns about escalating violence in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Seven police officers were killed in an IED attack in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the deadly IED attack.

The IED targeted a police vehicle patrolling near the Rasool Khel check post.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack, reaffirming the state's commitment to eliminating terrorism.

Security has been increased in the area, and a search operation is underway to find the perpetrators of the attack.

At least seven police personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident occurred in the Shadi Khel Bettani area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district when the police vehicle patrolling near the Rasool Khel check post was hit by a roadside IED.

As a result of the explosion, SHO Azam, police driver Shah Bahram, and four other police personnel were killed on the spot.

One policeman, identified as Insafuddin, sustained serious injuries in the blast, but he later succumbed to injuries at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Police and other security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Evidence is also being collected at the blast site.

Security authorities said that efforts are underway to trace the perpetrators involved in the attack. The security in the area has been beefed up.

Government Condemnation and Response

President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the attack, saying the state's resolve towards eliminating terrorism remained "unwavering".

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also condemned the incident.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the chief minister has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Inspector General of Police.

Afridi expressed deep sorrow over the killing of police personnel in the explosion. He termed the loss of lives as extremely tragic.

The chief minister said the provincial government stands in complete solidarity with the families of those killed during this difficult time.

He also directed authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured and prayed for their early recovery.

Afridi said cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken the resolve of the people and security forces.