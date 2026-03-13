HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Six Police Officers Killed in Pakistan IED Attack

Source: PTI
March 13, 2026 15:23 IST

March 13, 2026 15:23 IST

A devastating IED blast in Lakki Marwat, Pakistan, has killed six police officers, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region and prompting immediate response from authorities.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • An IED blast in Lakki Marwat, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of six police officers.
  • The attack targeted a police vehicle on routine patrol in the Shadi Khel Bettani area.
  • One police officer was seriously injured and is receiving medical treatment.
  • Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to find the perpetrators.
  • The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has condemned the attack and sought a detailed report.

At least six police personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Friday, local police said.

The incident occurred in the Shadi Khel Bettani area in Lakki Marwat district when a police mobile on routine patrol near the Rasool Khel check post was hit by a roadside IED.

 

During the patrol, a roadside improvised explosive device detonated with a powerful blast, directly hitting the police vehicle.

As a result of the explosion, SHO Azam, police driver Shah Bahram, and four other police personnel were killed on the spot.

One policeman, identified as Insafuddin, sustained serious injuries in the blast and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Police and other security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Evidence is also being collected at the blast site.

Security authorities stated that efforts are underway to trace the perpetrators involved in the attack, while security in the area has been further tightened.

Government Response to the Attack

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi has taken notice of the blast in Lakki Marwat and strongly condemned the incident.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Chief Minister has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Inspector General of Police.

Sohail Afridi expressed deep sorrow over the killing of six police personnel in the explosion. He termed the loss of lives as extremely tragic.

The chief minister said the provincial government stands in complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs during this difficult time.

He also directed authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured and prayed for their early recovery.

Sohail Afridi said cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken the resolve of the people and security forces.

