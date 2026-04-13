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Lahore Event Commemorates Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims

By M Zulqernain
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 21:17 IST

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Civil society in Lahore commemorated the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, honouring victims and reaffirming the commitment to fight injustice, 107 years after the tragic event.

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Key Points

  • Civil society members and lawyers in Lahore commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
  • The event paid tribute to the hundreds of peaceful protesters killed by British forces in Amritsar in 1919.
  • Organisers highlighted the massacre's role in fueling the Indian freedom movement.
  • Participants pledged to continue raising their voices against injustice and oppression, honouring the martyrs' mission.

A group of civil society members and lawyers on Monday paid tributes to those killed in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre at an event held at a court's premises in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on April 13, 1919, at a garden in Amritsar, Punjab.

 

Participants of the event, held at the Democratic Lawn of the Lahore High Court, lit candles to pay homage to the victims of the massacre on the 107th anniversary of the carnage.

Remembering the Sacrifices

The incident infused a new spirit and momentum into the freedom movement, said Imtiaz Rashid Quresh, the chairman of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan, an NGO which organised the event.

Quresh termed the incident a "dark chapter" in the history of the subcontinent.

He said even after 107 years, the sacrifices of the victims remained alive and continue to serve as a guiding light for future generations.

Patron-in-Chief of the association, Raja Zulqarnain, said the unarmed and innocent people laid down their lives against oppression and tyranny, laying the foundation of freedom.

He emphasised the need to renew the pledge to always raise our voices against injustice, oppression, and tyranny, and to carry forward the mission of the martyrs.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
M Zulqernain in Lahore, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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