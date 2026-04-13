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Home  » News » Modi pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs, highlighting their enduring spirit

Modi pays tribute to Jallianwala Bagh martyrs, highlighting their enduring spirit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 11:49 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorates the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, honouring the martyrs' sacrifice and unwavering spirit in the fight for India's freedom.

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points

  • PM Modi paid homage to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, acknowledging their sacrifice.
  • Modi highlighted the indomitable spirit and courage of those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
  • The Jallianwala Bagh massacre serves as a reminder of the struggle for freedom and justice in India.
  • Hundreds were killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre while peacefully protesting the Rowlatt Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, and said their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of the people of India.

Modi also said the saga of those killed in the massacre, their indomitable courage and self-respect against the barbarity of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation of the nation.

 

"On this day, we pay our heartfelt homage to the brave martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of our people. The courage and determination they displayed continue to inspire generations to uphold the values of liberty, justice and dignity," Modi said in a post on X.

Remembering the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at a garden in Amritsar.

While the official figure put the number of dead at 379, freedom movement leaders had claimed that several hundreds more died in the firing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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