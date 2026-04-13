UP Leaders Pay Tribute to Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs

Indian leaders are paying homage to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, remembering their sacrifice and the pivotal role the event played in India's fight for independence.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, commemorated the Jallianwala Bagh massacre anniversary.

Tributes highlighted the courage and sacrifice of those killed in the 1919 massacre during the Indian freedom struggle.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, where peaceful protesters were killed by British forces, remains a significant event in India's history.

Leaders emphasised the importance of remembering the values of patriotism and unity inspired by the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a host of other leaders in the state on Monday paid tributes to those killed in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Salutations to the immortal martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. Jallianwala Bagh is a sacred place where countless patriots, displaying their indomitable courage and unparalleled self-sacrifice in the face of the British regime's brutality, made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of their motherland.

"The sacrifice of these immortal revolutionaries will forever inspire us all to remain steadfast on the path of service to the nation," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the sacrifice and martyrdom of those killed remain indelible in the history of the Indian freedom struggle, and will always inspire us to uphold the values of patriotism and unity.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also paid tributes to who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the freedom of Mother India."

The Samajwadi Party also remembered those killed in the massacre.

"The supreme sacrifice made by these immortal martyrs during the freedom struggle will continue to inspire us all forever," the party said on X.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress in a post on X, said, "Jallianwala Bagh: An Immortal Saga of Martyrdom. April 13, 1919 is that dark day in Indian history which further fanned the flames of the struggle for Independence. A million salutations to the immortal martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, who smilingly sacrificed their lives for their motherland. Their martyrdom shall always remain alive in our hearts."

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted repressive powers to the colonial administration, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar.