AWESOME! Indian Military In Action!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 24, 2023 06:17 IST
Troops of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force participated in the largest biennial tri-Services amphibious exercise AMPHEX 2023, conducted near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, from January 17 to January 22.

AMPHEX 2023 included complex activities in all domains that demonstrated a high level of preparedness and coordination among the three services to undertake the full spectrum of amphibious operations.

 

Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
