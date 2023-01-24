AWESOME! Indian Military In Action!

Troops of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force participated in the largest biennial tri-Services amphibious exercise AMPHEX 2023, conducted near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, from January 17 to January 22.

AMPHEX 2023 included complex activities in all domains that demonstrated a high level of preparedness and coordination among the three services to undertake the full spectrum of amphibious operations.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

