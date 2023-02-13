Aero India 2023: Stunning Aerobatics!

Glimpses from Day 1 at Aero India 2023, which Prime Minister N D Modi inaugurated in Bengaluru on Monday.

IMAGE: Modi watches an aerobatic display at Aero India 2023 at the Indian Air Force's Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Indian Army's advanced light helicopters fly past during the inauguration of Aero India 2023. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Indian Coast Guard's advanced light helicopters fly past during the inauguration. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Helicopters of the Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Sarang perform at the inauguration. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Made in India Light Combat Helicopter Prachand in Indian Army colours outside the India Pavilion at Aero India. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The US army's F-35 fighter aircraft on display at Aero India 2023. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: A model of the 5th Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft showcased at the India Pavilion at Aero India 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A model of the LCA Mark 2 fighter jet showcased at the India Pavilion at Aero India 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Prachand performs an aerobatic display at Aero India 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An air show at Aero India 2023, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com