Glimpses of the fifth Kalvari-class submarine INS Vagir in Mumbai on Friday, January 20, 2023, ahead of its commissioning ceremony.

The submarine was indigenously manufactured by Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai, in collaboration with the French Naval Group.

INS Vagir will be commissioned on Monday, January 23, 2023.

IMAGE: Indian Navy submariners and Mazagon Dock staff check the INS Vagir before Monday's ceremony. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

