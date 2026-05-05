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Suspected Militant Killed, Seven Injured In Pakistan Explosion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 16:23 IST

A suspected militant was killed by Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after attempting to attack a check post with an explosive-laden vehicle, resulting in an explosion that injured seven civilians.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces killed a suspected militant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
  • The militant was driving an explosive-laden vehicle towards a security check post.
  • The vehicle hit a building, causing an explosion that injured seven civilians.
  • The incident occurred in the South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan.
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced recurring unrest due to militant violence and cross-border movement.

Pakistani security forces have gunned down a suspected militant who was approaching a check post in an explosive-laden vehicle in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the police said on Tuesday.

The vehicle hit a nearby building, causing an explosion that injured seven persons. The explosion, the police said, affected a nearby petrol pump, a madrassa and several shops and houses.

 

Civilians Injured in Pakistan Explosion

All seven injured were civilians - they were taken to district hospitals and are out of danger, the police said.

The incident took place in the South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan late on Monday.

Security Forces Intercept Militant Vehicle

According to the police, the suspected militant was about to hit a security check post with his explosive-laden vehicle. The troops stationed at the check post intercepted the vehicle and killed the driver before he could reach the target. Security forces later cordoned off the area.

Recurring Unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced recurring unrest over the years driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations. Its mountainous terrain and porous frontier add to the challenges for security forces.

No particular group has claimed responsibility for this incident. But, in the past, the Pakistan government has accused the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out violence in the region, especially after its ceasefire deal with the outfit ended in 2022.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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