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Ishaq Dar Urges Diplomatic Engagement to Resolve West Asia Crisis

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 22:24 IST

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Amidst escalating tensions, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar champions diplomatic dialogue as the key to resolving the West Asia conflict and fostering regional peace and stability.

Key Points

  • Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar advocates for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the current conflict in West Asia.
  • Dar engaged with Saudi Arabia and the US, emphasising the need for peace and stability in the region.
  • Pakistan is actively working to contain the Middle East conflict through diplomatic efforts.
  • Iran has acknowledged and thanked Pakistan for its support.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday called for a dialogue to tackle the current conflict in West Asia.

Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and exchanged views on the latest developments in the ongoing regional situation and its broader implications, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

 

Dar "emphasised the importance of diplomatic engagement, dialogue, and sustained efforts to promote peace, stability, and security in the region," it said.

Separately, Acting US Charge d'Affaires Zachary Harkenrider met Dar in Islamabad, and their discussions focused on Pakistan-US bilateral relations and ongoing regional developments, the FO said in a separate statement.

Dar "emphasised the importance of diplomatic engagement and underscored the urgent need to promote peace and stability in the region," it said.

Pakistan's Diplomatic Efforts

The latest engagements of Dar are a part of wider Pakistani efforts to contain the Middle East conflict, and both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Dar have been frequently interacting with the Muslim leaders.

Pakistan's role has been acknowledged by Iran, whose Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi, in a post in the Urdu language, thanked Islamabad for supporting his country.

"On this blessed, divine, and spiritual day and hour, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their strong expression of solidarity and support with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of the aggression by America and the Zionist regime," he stated.

Araghchi added that Iran stood with "steadfastness and perseverance in defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, with complete reliance on Allah Almighty".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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