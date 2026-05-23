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Home  » News » Pakistan Police Foil Terror Attack, Arrest 13 Terrorists

Pakistan Police Foil Terror Attack, Arrest 13 Terrorists

By M Zulqernain
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 14:16 IST

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Pakistani police have successfully foiled a major terror attack in Punjab province, arresting 13 terrorists linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and seizing a cache of weapons and explosives.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Pakistan police foil a major terror attack in Punjab province.
  • Thirteen terrorists, mostly from the banned TTP, have been arrested.
  • Intelligence-based operations led to the recovery of weapons and explosives.
  • The terrorists planned to target law enforcement agencies in Punjab.
  • A large quantity of explosives was recovered from a TTP terrorist in Lahore.

A major terror attack have been foiled by police in Pakistan's Punjab province and 13 terrorists, mostly belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have been arrested, a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday.

Counter Terrorism Operations in Punjab

"The CTD conducted 58 intelligence-based operations in different cities of the province during the last week and arrested 13 terrorists along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials," the spokesperson said.

 

Targeting Law Enforcement Agencies

"The terrorists wanted to target the offices of law enforcement agencies in Punjab; thus, thwarting a major terror attack," the spokesperson said and added that "dangerous terrorist" Mukhtar Ahmad of TTP was arrested from Lahore with a large quantity of explosives.

Recovery of Explosives

Explosive material 2,010 grams, eight detonators, four IED bombs and banned literature were recovered from their possession.

Ongoing Investigation

Thirteen cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists in the CTD police stations, and further investigation is being carried out against them, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
M Zulqernain in Lahore, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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