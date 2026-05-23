Pakistan Police Foil Terror Attack, Arrest 13 Terrorists

Pakistani police have successfully foiled a major terror attack in Punjab province, arresting 13 terrorists linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and seizing a cache of weapons and explosives.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Pakistan police foil a major terror attack in Punjab province.

Thirteen terrorists, mostly from the banned TTP, have been arrested.

Intelligence-based operations led to the recovery of weapons and explosives.

The terrorists planned to target law enforcement agencies in Punjab.

A large quantity of explosives was recovered from a TTP terrorist in Lahore.

A major terror attack have been foiled by police in Pakistan's Punjab province and 13 terrorists, mostly belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have been arrested, a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday.

Counter Terrorism Operations in Punjab

"The CTD conducted 58 intelligence-based operations in different cities of the province during the last week and arrested 13 terrorists along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials," the spokesperson said.

Targeting Law Enforcement Agencies

"The terrorists wanted to target the offices of law enforcement agencies in Punjab; thus, thwarting a major terror attack," the spokesperson said and added that "dangerous terrorist" Mukhtar Ahmad of TTP was arrested from Lahore with a large quantity of explosives.

Recovery of Explosives

Explosive material 2,010 grams, eight detonators, four IED bombs and banned literature were recovered from their possession.

Ongoing Investigation

Thirteen cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists in the CTD police stations, and further investigation is being carried out against them, he said.