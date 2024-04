Exercise 'Tiger Triumph 2024', the bilateral tri-service exercise between India and the US, was held from March 18 to March 31, 2024.

The exercise was conducted in two phases: The harbour phase at Vishakhapatnam and the sea phase at Kakinada.

On Friday, March 29, 2024, Indian and US armed forces participated in the exercise at Vishakhapatnam.

