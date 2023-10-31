Indian Soldiers In Action!

Exercise Harimau Shakti began at the Umroi cantonment in Meghalaya on October 23, 2023 and will conclude on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Nearly 120 military personnel from India and Malaysia are taking part in the exercise, which aims to strengthen military capabilities and enhance the synergy between the two nations.

Special emphasis is given on training troops in jungle condiions -- Hellebore operation, rock climbing, jungle survival techniques, reflex shooting and employment of snipers, IED and counter-IED drills, AMAR (Army Marshal Art Routine) etc.

The training focuses primarily on a high degree of physical fitness, conduct of drills at tactical levels and sharing of best practices with each other.

Three images from Exercise Harimau Shakti to take the breath away...

All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com