Pak authorities claim 7 killed in Indian drone attacks

By M Zulqernain
May 12, 2025 19:31 IST
May 12, 2025 19:31 IST

Pakistani authorities on Monday claimed that seven people were killed and six others sustained serious injuries on Saturday in Indian drone attacks and firing in Gujrat city of Punjab province.

IMAGE: Rescue workers cordon off a structure at the administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, in Muridke near Lahore, in the aftermath of the Indian strikes. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

A government official said the areas hit by drones on Saturday were Lahore, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Kharian, Sheikhupura and Jalapur Jattan of Punjab province.

"Seven people were killed and six seriously wounded because of Indian firing and drone attack in the villages bordering India on Saturday last," the official added.

 

The official also said 'significant damage' was done to the Sheikh Zayed International Airport (airbases) in Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab, some 400 km from Lahore, after a missile fired by India hit it in the early hours of Saturday.

"The Indian strike has caused significant damage to its infrastructure, including the Royal Lounge used by the UAE president and his family," he said.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Khuram Javed claimed India targeted the airport with both a missile and a drone.

"The attack destroyed the Royal Lounge, and a 10-foot-wide crater was left at the apron area of the airport," Javed said.

Source: PTI
