PIX: Pahalgam attack dulls tourist activity at Dal Lake

Tourist activity at Dal Lake has witnessed a sharp decline following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists and injuries to several others.

Shikara operators have reported an 80 per cent reduction in rides, with many Shikaras observed parked along the banks.

Some Shikara operators were seen fishing in the lake while waiting for potential customers.

Security around Dal Lake has been significantly increased.

Only a few tourists were seen taking Shikara and water scooter rides.

Most tourists have left the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the attack.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com