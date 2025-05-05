Pahalgam Attack Aftermath: Where Have The Tourists Gone?

In the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists and injured many others, many travelers have canceled plans to visit Kashmir, depriving tour operators in the Valley of business during the otherwise proftable tourist season.

IMAGE: Empty shikaras parked on the banks of the Dal Lake as tourists stay away from the Kashmir Valley after the horrific April 22, 2025 terror attack. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: With no customers to attend to, a shikarawalla fishes in the Dal Lake.

IMAGE: A hotel employee inside a deserted hotel in Srinagar. Before the terror attack, hotel rooms were difficult to come by such was the demand from tourists.

IMAGE: Only a few passengers on board a Delhi-Srinagar flight. Before the terror attack, these flights were otherwise full of tourists.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff