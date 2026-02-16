HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pahalgam attack: J-K reopens 14 tourist spots after security review

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 16, 2026 19:19 IST

The L-G administration shut down around 50 tourist spots in J-K after the terror attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 last year, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacts with people during the inauguration of the Agriculture Summit & Kisan Mela organised by SKUAST, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, February 11, 2026. Photograph: @OfficeOfLGJandK X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The reopening includes 11 tourist spots in the Kashmir Division and 3 in the Jammu Division, boosting local tourism.
  • Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the reopening after thorough security assessments and discussions.
  • Additional sites like Gurez, Athwatoo, Bangus, and Ramkund will reopen after snow clearance, further expanding tourist access.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday ordered the reopening of 14 tourist spots in the Union territory, which were closed in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year.

The L-G administration shut down nearly 50 tourist spots in J-K after the terror attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 last year, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

 

"After a thorough security review and discussions, I have ordered the reopening of more tourist spots in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions, which were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure," the L-G's office said on X.

With this, the total number of tourist spots reopened after the temporary closure went up to 26. On September 26, the L-G had ordered the reopening of 12 tourist destinations.

"Eleven tourist spots in the Kashmir Division, Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Dandipora Park in Kokernag, Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian, Astanpora, Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park in Ganderbal, and Wullar and Watlab in Baramulla, are to be reopened immediately," Sinha said.

Three tourist spots in the Jammu Division, Devi Pindi in Reasi, Mahu Mangat in Ramban and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar, are also to be reopened with immediate effect, he said.

"Three sites in the Kashmir Division, Gurez, Athwatoo and Bangus, and one site in the Jammu Division, Ramkund in Ramban, will be reopened once the snow is cleared," Sinha added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Kashmir tourism's slow return after Pahalgam attack
Pahalgam terror attack victim among 56 awarded by J-K govt
Where Have The Tourists Gone?
48 Kashmir tourist sites shut days after Pahalgam attack
Pahalgam: 'I close my eyes, I see a man holding a rifle'
