Pahalgam terror attack victim among 56 awarded by J-K govt

IMAGE: Kashmiri villagers sit next to the coffin of Adil Hussain Shah, who was killed in a terror attack near Pahalgam, before his funeral prayers at his village in Hapatnar in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, April 23, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

26 people, most of them tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22 last year.

p class="rbig">The Jammu and Kashmir government has awarded 56 individuals, including Adil Hussain Shah, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, who lost his life while trying to save tourists in April 2025, officials said on Sunday.

The recipients come from various backgrounds and have been honoured for their significant contributions in different fields, as stated in an order issued by M Raju, Commissioner Secretary of the General Administrative Department.

Shah, a resident of Hapatnar village in Pahalgam, bravely confronted Pakistani terrorists during an attack on tourists in Baisaran Valley on April 22, resulting in his death along with 25 tourists.

He was posthumously awarded for his bravery, which includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation. Additionally, Police Sub-Inspector Nikhil Kumar from Gangyal Police Station was recognised in this category and will receive a cash reward of Rs 51,000 along with a citation.

Among the 12 media personnel awarded are the PTI Srinagar Bureau Chief, Inayat Jehangir and PTI video journalist, Jammu Somil Abrol. Other awardees in this category include Avtar Krishan Bhat, Vivek Suri, Sunil Ji Bhat, Dinesh Manhotra, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Razia Noor, Ishfaq Gowhar Zargar, Syed Khalid Hussain, Sarosh Kafeel, and Neeta Sharma.

Former IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit was awarded the lifetime achievement award posthumously.

Recipients recognised for Meritorious Public Service include Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, V S Senthil Kumar; Managing Director of J-K Medical Supplies Corporation, Tariq Ganai; Additional Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department, Rohit Sharma; Superintending Engineer of the Public Works (R-B) Department, Pooja Wazir; and Dr (Prof) Majid Jahangir, Principal of Government Medical College, Baramulla.

Those awarded for achievements in the field of literature include Yashpaul Nirmal (Dogri litterateur), Choudhary Hassan Parwaz (Gojri), Parwaiz Manoos (Pahari), Fayaz Dilbar (Poet, posthumously), Kewal Krishan Sharma (writer/poet) and Rattan Lal Sharma (writer, translator).

In the category of outstanding sports persons, awards were given to cricketers Aquib Nabi Dar and Brijesh Sharma, Rakesh Singh (judo), Vishal Khajuria (judo), Saleem Kumar (wushu), Ravees Ahmad (athlete), Sudipti Khanna (gymnastics), Mohammad Iqbal (athlete) and Aiyza Naz Chib (skating).

The performing arts category recognised Tanya Dev Gupta (singer), Anil Tickoo (actor), Ayash Arif (actor/irdector), Abdul Hamid Bhat (Rabab artist), Raman Singh Slathia (Dogri folk singer), Sunil Sharma (singer/music director), Ajay Kumar Sharma (theatre), Sudesh K Verma (producer/director), and Neeraj Verma (tabla artist).

The award for excellence in arts and crafts was given to Sajjad Husain Bhat (Sozni artisan), Bhushan Kesar (artist/art educator), Mohammad Shafi Bhat (Kani artisan), Razia Mushtaq (artisan) and Ishfar Ali (senior craft instructor, Paper Pulp).

The awards for social reforms and empowerment went to Arhan Bagati, Founder of KYARI (Kashmir's Yumberzal Applied Research Institute); Mehjabeen Nabi, President/Founder of the Care Foundation and Charitable Trust in Srinagar; and Saadat Nasir Wani Sogami, Chairman of Team Red NGO, Kashmir.

In the category of Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship, the awardees are Mohammad Niyaz-ul-Kabir (GR8 Sports), Sheikh Yameen (Heaventure Adventures Private Limited) and Sunil Singh (Walnut Grower, Kishtwar Gold Walnut Farm).