Home  » News » 48 Kashmir tourist sites shut days after Pahalgam attack

48 Kashmir tourist sites shut days after Pahalgam attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 29, 2025 11:22 IST

Nearly 50 public parks and gardens located in vulnerable areas of Kashmir valley have been shut as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Shikara operators seen fishing in the Dal Lake while waiting for potential customers in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Gates have been closed at 48 of the 87 public parks and gardens in Kashmir in view of the threat perception to tourists, they said.

They said the security review was an ongoing process and more locations may be added to the list in the coming days.

 

The officials said the tourist locations which have been closed are in far-flung areas of Kashmir and include some of the new destinations thrown open over the past 10 years.

The spots put off limit for the tourists include Dooshpathri, Kokernag, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Acchabal, Bangus valley, Margan Top and Tosamaidan.

Although the authorities have not issued a formal order to this effect, the entry to these places has been blocked.

In case of several Mughal Gardens in south Kashmir, the doors to these spots have been locked.

The decision to shut down the tourist locations comes a week after terrorists shot dead 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam resort.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
