From fear to footfalls: Kashmir tourism's slow return after Pahalgam

The dastardly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 not only pierced through the heart of humanity but also cast a grim shadow on tourism in the Valley and impacted the sector at large.

IMAGE: Chairs and tables are scattered after the terrorist attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam in Anantnag district, on April 22, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The attack in Baisaran meadows, a prime tourist location, in its immediate aftermath, had dealt a big blow to the tourism and hospitality sector in the Union territory, and hit the psyche of many potential tourists, domestic and foreign, who were planning to visit Kashmir -- a popular destination.

Over a month after the terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, tourism in Kashmir began its long journey towards normalcy, but hesitation remained in the minds of travellers.

In early June, however, tourists, though in smaller numbers, had started returning to the Valley, infusing hopes of a gradual turnaround in the sector, and in the following months since then, arrivals gradually grew.

Groups of tourists, especially from states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, were reaching the famous tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

In October, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said that his government's efforts to bring back tourists to the Union territory can work only after the tourist spots closed in the wake of the Pahalgam attack were reopened.

"First, we have to reopen those places which have been shut. We did not shut these places in 35 years. When the militancy was at its peak, Drang or Doodhpathri were not closed, the upper areas of Gulmarg were not shut, Aru valley was not closed," he said.

Abdullah said some courage was needed to be shown and open tourist spots and promote them effectively.

While the sector at large showed further recovery from its impact, the ministry of tourism hosted a range of events in the past several months, at several places in the country, ranging from International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North Eastern Region in Gangtok to a special culinary event held during the fourth edition of World Food India in Delhi.

The 13th edition of the ITM for the North Eastern Region was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

This was the second time Sikkim hosted the mega event since its inception in 2013.

"The Northeast is very rich in nature and cultural diversity," he had said.

Khandu said the ministry is now focusing on the potential of the Northeast.

"I see that local economies in the Northeast are flourishing day by day as per their carrying capacities, and if we compare only 10 years earlier, our region did not have this luxury," he had said.

The ministry organised 'World Food India - Reviving the Culinary Treasures of India' from September 25-28 at Bharat Mandapam.

The event showcased India's rich culinary heritage and positioned Indian cuisine on the global stage.

The initiative focussed on reviving forgotten food traditions, highlighting ancient cooking techniques, and exploring the export potential of indigenous ingredients.

As the year draws to a close, starting 2026, the government plans to establish autonomous "city-level convention promotion bureaus" in partnership with other stakeholders in the tourism sectors to elevate several Indian cities into globally competitive 'MICE' destinations.

'MICE' (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) tourism refers to tourism-related activities linked with business meetings, conventions and exhibitions.

While an official roadmap is yet to be drawn, the initial plan is to open such centres on a public-private-partnership (PPP) mode in state capitals and one other city in a state, a senior official told PTI.

The idea is to bolster capacities and capabilities of smaller cities too to host big, international events, as well as decentralise the coordination work, he said.

The announcement that the ministry has planned to set up city-level convention promotion bureaus as independent bodies, was made by a top official of the ministry on December 19.

The move seeks to "significantly boost India's Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism ecosystem."

However, 2025 was a year not many tourists, especially those who were in Kashmir when the Pahalgam attack took place, would like to look back on.

On that fateful day of April 22, besides those killed, several others were injured, and the terror strike had triggered an exodus of sorts from the site and the Valley, as fear replaced leisure in the minds of tourists there.

The very next day, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in New Delhi, had said some people with nefarious intentions had tried to again "incite separatism and terrorism" in the Valley and asserted that his ministry would do the best to "minimise the dent" on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the 38th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology in New Delhi, he had also said that he and his office were in "continuous touch" with the chief secretary and the tourism secretary of the Union territory and keeping an eye on the situation.

Before the commencement of the meeting, chaired by the minister, a minute of silence was observed by the attendees.

"The entire country is pained, and also filled with a sense of anger," Shekhawat had said in his opening remarks at the meeting held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The National Human Rights Commission in its newsletter - 'Human Rights' - in June, had said that the barbaric Pahalgam attack stands as yet another grim reminder of how terrorism continues to "stain humanity".