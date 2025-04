A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Southeast Asia last week, with Myanmar suffering the worst impact. Over 2,000 people have died in Myanmar with many thousands injured.

The Shwe Sar Yan Pagoda near Mandalay collapsed, and rescue operations are ongoing, with hopes of finding survivors in collapsed buildings particularly in Mandalay, where dozens are still believed to be trapped.

IMAGE: A broken Buddha statue is pictured inside a damaged pagoda in Amarapura township, Myanmar, here and below. All photographs: Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged pagodas in Sagaing, Myanmar.

IMAGE: A damaged pagoda in Amarapura township, Myanmar.

IMAGE: A damaged Buddhist statue inside a pagoda in Mandalay, Myanmar, here and below.

IMAGE: A damaged pagoda in Mandalay, Myanmar, here and below.

IMAGE: People sit near a damaged pagoda in Mandalay, Myanmar.

IMAGE: A damaged pagoda in Mandalay, Myanmar.

IMAGE: Pagodas damaged in the earthquake.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com