Home  » News » Myanmar Quake: Destruction, Devastation

Myanmar Quake: Destruction, Devastation

By REDIFF NEWS
Listen to Article
March 30, 2025 15:30 IST

x

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, March 28, 2025, leaving a trail of destruction and devastation in the country and neighbouring Thailand.

The earthquake caused widespread structural damage, toppling buildings, buckling roads, collapsing bridges, even breaching a dam.

The death toll from the Myanmar earthquake has risen to more than 1,644 with more then 3,000 injured as rescue workers continue to recover bodies from the ruins of collapsed buildings.

 

IMAGE: A damaged building in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rubble lies in front of a shop damaged by an earthquake in Taungoo, Myanmar. Photograph: Kyodo/via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A monastery in Myanmar damaged by the earthquake. Photograph: Kyodo/via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Road cracks caused by the earthquake in Taungoo, Myanmar. Photograph: Kyodo/via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue personnel at the site of a collapsed building, here and below. Photograph: Reuters

 

Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. This image may offend or disturb. Rescue personnel carry a person out from the rubble of a building that collapsed following the earthquake. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: The rubble of a collapsed building. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue personnel at the site of a collapsed building. Photograph: euters

 

IMAGE: K-9 dogs walk at the site of a building that collapsed in Bangkok. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Migrant workers wait for an update on their colleagues and friends who were working at a building in Bangkok that collapsed following the earthquake. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged bridge that connects two high-rise condominiums in Bangkok. Photograph: Patipat Janthong/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A relative of a casualty trapped in the collapsed building in Bangkok. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue personnel work at the site of a collapsed building in Bangkok. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged crane on a building under construction in Bangkok. Photograph: Patipat Janthong/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue personnel use heavy machinery to detect life in the rubble of a collapsed building in Bangkok. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
