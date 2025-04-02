HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Myanmar Shattered By The Quake

April 02, 2025 06:02 IST

Rescue teams from multiple countries are working amidst the ruins of collapsed buildings and bridges in Myanmar after the devastating March 31, 2025 earthquake.

 

IMAGE: A collapsed bridge near the epicentre of the earthquake in Sagaing, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A collapsed building in Sagaing, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Buildings lie in ruins in Amarapura, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: People queue for relief supplies in Sagaing, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A collapsed fire station in Sagaing, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Chinese rescue personnel in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the Chinese Red Cross international emergency response team work at a collapsed residential building in Mandalay. Photograph: China Daily via /Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A vehicle trapped under the rubble of a building in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue workers continue a search operation at the site of a collapsed building, in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building that collapsed in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A collapsed building in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue workers carry a body of a victim in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A collapsed building in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue workers operate at the site of the collapsed building in Bangkok, here and below. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Photograph: Patipat Janthong/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of a victim during search and rescue operations in Bangkok. Photograph: Patipat Janthong/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Heavy machinery operate at the site of the building that collapsed in Bangkok. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman is consoled as search and rescue operations continue in Bangkok. Photograph: Patipat Janthong/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Relatives weep as search and rescue operations continue in Bangkok. Photograph: Patipat Janthong/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visits the site of the building that collapsed in Bangkok. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Veterinarian volunteers in Bangkok treat an injured K-9 dog which helped in a search operation. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

