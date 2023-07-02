News
Rediff.com  » News » Over 40 NCP MLAs, bulk of MLCs supporting Ajit Pawar: Sources

Over 40 NCP MLAs, bulk of MLCs supporting Ajit Pawar: Sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 02, 2023 22:08 IST
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government on Sunday, has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of his party, sources claimed citing a letter submitted to Raj Bhavan.

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addresses a press conference with newly sworn-in state minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel, in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The NCP has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.

"Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and more than six MLCs. A letter of support of these legislators was given to Raj Bhavan," the source told PTI.

 

Addressing a press conference after taking the oath, Ajit Pawar said there was no split in NCP and claimed all the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government.

He also said they would contest all future elections on the NCP's name and symbol.

Eight MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also took oath as ministers in the Shinde government earlier in the day.

Ajit, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, said NCP decided to join the Eknath Shinde-led government in the interest of the state and the country and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Reacting to the development, Sharad Pawar said it was not the NCP's decision to go with BJP-Shiv Sena.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
