Rediff.com  » News » Decided to join Shinde govt because...: Ajit Pawar

Decided to join Shinde govt because...: Ajit Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 02, 2023 18:24 IST
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Sunday said his party decided to become part of the Eknath Shinde government for the development of the country, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and newly-sworn-in deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other ministers at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after the swearing-in ceremony on July 02, 2023. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Maintaining that there was no split in the NCP, he said they would contest all the future elections on the NCP's name and symbol.

All the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government, Pawar said.

 

Defending his decision to share power with the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "If we can go with the Shiv Sena, then we can go with the BJP as well. The same thing happened in Nagaland as well."

"Overall and comprehensive development was taken into account. We have a vast experience of the administration, we can utilise it for the good," he said.

The cabinet portfolios will be announced in a couple of days and we will immediately start working on it, Pawar said.

Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister on Sunday, while eight MLAs of the party took oath as ministers in the Shinde-led government earlier in the day.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Staunch loyalists ditch Pawar to join Shinde govt
No official support: NCP on Ajit Pawar's move
Spoke to Sharad Pawar, he is...: Sanjay Raut
Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, Lord's Test Day 5
Staunch loyalists ditch Pawar to join Shinde govt
Venus Williams' Wimbledon miracle! Defies age and odds
Deshpande replaces injured Sakariya
