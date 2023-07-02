News
Sharad Pawar hints at seeking action against nephew

Sharad Pawar hints at seeking action against nephew

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 02, 2023 18:57 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said a decision has to be taken on those who violated the party line and joined the Eknath Shinde government, indicating that action would be taken against Ajit Pawar and other leaders who became part of the ruling dispensation.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference in Pune on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight MLAs of his NCP took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party earlier in the day.

 

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Sharad Pawar said his endeavour after this development would be to travel as much as possible within state and the country, and build relations with people.

Pawar said he would not fight over anyone saying anything by taking the NCP's name, but would go to people instead.

"Those who violated the party line and took oath, a decision has to be taken on them," he said.

He said some party leaders were nervous about probes by the Enforcement Directorate and named Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif.

"Today's episode (on his party MLAs joining the Shinde government) may be new for others, but not for me," he said.

Pawar said he was not bothered that people have left, but he was worried about their future.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
