News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NCP calls meet on July 5 to discuss Ajit Pawar's move

NCP calls meet on July 5 to discuss Ajit Pawar's move

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 02, 2023 21:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the wake of nine Nationalist Congress Party leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joining the Eknath Shinde government, party chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai to discuss the developments and the future course of action, its state unit chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil addresses the press, in Mumbai on Sunday. Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Jitendra Awhad also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister, while eight other NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government.

 

Talking to reporters, Patil said the meeting will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday at the Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

"NCP as a party doesn't support the Eknath Shinde-BJP government. Many of the MLAs who have signed the letter of support to the government, called me saying that they were confused and will always back Sharad Pawar," he said.

He said some leaders in the party would often demand that the party go with the BJP, but the party's top leadership never approved of it, he said.

He said the nine NCP leaders have taken oath as ministers going against the party's ideals.

"As of now, nine of our party MLAs have become ministers . Others had gone to witness the swearing-in," Patil said.

Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six MLCs of his party, sources claimed citing a letter submitted to the Raj Bhavan.

The party has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Decided to join Shinde govt because...: Ajit Pawar
Decided to join Shinde govt because...: Ajit Pawar
Staunch loyalists ditch Pawar to join Shinde govt
Staunch loyalists ditch Pawar to join Shinde govt
Spoke to Sharad Pawar, he is...: Sanjay Raut
Spoke to Sharad Pawar, he is...: Sanjay Raut
Austrian GP: Verstappen goes 81 points clear
Austrian GP: Verstappen goes 81 points clear
Wimbledon: Alcaraz wary of Djoko threat
Wimbledon: Alcaraz wary of Djoko threat
Ashes: Stokes' heroics in vain as Aus bag Lord's Test
Ashes: Stokes' heroics in vain as Aus bag Lord's Test
Maharashtra Congress calls meet of MLAs on Tuesday
Maharashtra Congress calls meet of MLAs on Tuesday
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sharad Pawar hints at seeking action against nephew

Sharad Pawar hints at seeking action against nephew

Awhad named as LoP, says wait for Sharad Pawar's game

Awhad named as LoP, says wait for Sharad Pawar's game

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances