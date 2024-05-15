News
Dravid to quit as India coach after T20 World Cup?

Dravid to quit as India coach after T20 World Cup?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 15, 2024 18:24 IST
IMAGE: Rahul Dravid has informed the BCCI well in advance of not seeking any further extension for personal reasons. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul Dravid is unlikely to seek an extension as the head coach of the Indian team. As per reports, the batting great has already informed the BCCI about his decision to step away from the role after the T20 World Cup.

 

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had made it clear last week that Dravid won't get an automatic extension and will have to reapply if he wishes to continue while adding that the new appointment will be for a three-year term.

'Dravid is understood to have informed the BCCI hierarchy about his decision to spend time with the family even before the Indian Premier League began in March,' said a report in the Sportstar on Wednesday.

Dravid, who had a two-year contract originally, was given an extension along with his support staff after the conclusion of the 50-overs World Cup in November last year.

The report further added that Dravid had informed the BCCI well in advance of not seeking any further extension for personal reasons. Infact, a group of senior players had urged Dravid to continue as the coach of the Test team for the next 12 months, but he decided not to continue.

V V S Laxman, the head coach at the National Cricket Academy, who has served as the interim head coach on a few tours whenever Dravid has been given a break is also unlikely to apply for the high-profile job. BCCI has invited applications from interested parties by May 27, a day after the IPL final.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming is one of the favourites to land the top job. Interestingly, several media reports have stated BCCI has already approached CSK head coach Fleming to apply for the job, but he hasn't yet responded to the offer.

There are also other overseas candidates like Australians Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting.

The new head coach will be picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik.

REDIFF CRICKET
